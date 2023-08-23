Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
An area stretching between Bakersfield, California and Tucson could see rain this weekend depending on the path the hurricane takes, officials say.
A flash flood watch for western Pima County, the Tohono O'odham Nation, as well as parts of Santa Cruz County is in effect through Sunday evening.
And Tucson's high temperature Saturday of 89 degrees, was the first below 90-degree day here since June 1.
Rain was expected across the area Sunday night. On Monday, Tucsonans are likely to see increased chances of afternoon storms.
