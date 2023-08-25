The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 88. Today's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.