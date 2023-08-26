Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 104, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 88. 79 degrees is today's low. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
And Tucson's high temperature Saturday of 89 degrees, was the first below 90-degree day here since June 1.
A flash flood watch for western Pima County, the Tohono O'odham Nation, as well as parts of Santa Cruz County is in effect through Sunday evening.
Rain was expected across the area Sunday night. On Monday, Tucsonans are likely to see increased chances of afternoon storms.
A stormy afternoon that stretched from Sahuarita to Oracle drenched a big chuck of the metro Tucson region.