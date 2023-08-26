Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 104, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 88. 79 degrees is today's low. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.