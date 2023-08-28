The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 104. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 80-degree low is forecasted. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
