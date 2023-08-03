Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 102. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
