Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 107, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 93. We'll see a low temperature of 82 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until WED 8:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued an excessive heat warning starting on Sunday morning and lasting through Tuesday.
Lee Weather Team Meteorologist Joe Martucci is on hand to explain what heat records could break as well as why the hot weather is limited to T…
And Tucson's high temperature Saturday of 89 degrees, was the first below 90-degree day here since June 1.
An excessive heat warning is in effect here until 9 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Tucson says.
An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of southeastern Arizona, effective between Sunday morni…