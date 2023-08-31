The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
