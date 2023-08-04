Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 104. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 76 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
TEP reported 50,000 customers without power; Davis-Monthan Air Force base said it was among them. Winds damaged buildings, parks.
"Currently, we're missing our only kangaroo, a capybara, and two African crested porcupines," said co-owner Geordi Davisson.
“We haven’t seen damage this widespread" in years, a Tucson Electric Power spokesman said Saturday after the series of monsoon storms slammed …
It's in effect for Tucson and south of the metro area until 9 p.m. Monday, July 31.
The monthly average temp shattered the previous July high mark from 2020 and also toppled August 2020's hottest single month record.