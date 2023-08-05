The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 108, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 77 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until SUN 8:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
