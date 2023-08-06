The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 109. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 80 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until SUN 8:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
