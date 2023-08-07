The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 106, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 91. We'll see a low temperature of 82 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.