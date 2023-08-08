The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 94. Today's forecasted low temperature is 78 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
