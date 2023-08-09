Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 86. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.