Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 86. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
