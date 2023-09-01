Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 102, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 82. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 76 degrees. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from THU 3:00 PM MST until SAT 12:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
