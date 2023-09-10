The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 106, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until SUN 8:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
