Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 109, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.