The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson and Nogales both broke heat records Tuesday, as a heat dome continues to sit over the Desert Southwest. Lee Weather Team Meteorologist …
Tucson has eked out a slightly above-normal rainfall total for the monsoon season so far, heading into September.
An excessive heat warning is in effect here until 9 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Tucson says.
And Tucson's high temperature Saturday of 89 degrees, was the first below 90-degree day here since June 1.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect da…