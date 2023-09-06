The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson and Nogales both broke heat records Tuesday, as a heat dome continues to sit over the Desert Southwest. Lee Weather Team Meteorologist …
Tucson has eked out a slightly above-normal rainfall total for the monsoon season so far, heading into September.
Find today's weather outlook and see how it compares to previous years in Tucson:
And Tucson's high temperature Saturday of 89 degrees, was the first below 90-degree day here since June 1.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect da…