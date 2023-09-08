Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 103. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 75 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
