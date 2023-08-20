The effects of a tropical storm that was moving in to California Sunday was marked by gusty winds across Tucson early in the day.

Wind gusts of up to 60 m.p.h. persisted through much of the day and showers across the area were anticipated later Sunday, the National Weather Service in Tucson said Sunday afternoon.

Forecasters have said they expected minimal affects from the former hurricane.

For Monday, Tucsonans can expect temperatures in ranging from a low of 70 to a high of about 90 degrees. There's a slim chance of ran in the afternoon.

Looking ahead to the upcoming week, Tucson and greater Pima County can expect an increase in thunderstorms due to Hilary on Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures for those two days should be in the mid- to high-90s, forecasters said.