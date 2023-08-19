The potential impact Hurricane Hilary is expected to have on Tucson and southern Arizona was still expected to be minimal, the National Weather service in Tucson said Saturday afternoon.

As of Saturday afternoon, about a half-inch of rain in total is expected through Monday for most of the Tucson metro area, eastern Pima County. The same is true for Cochise and Santa Cruz counties.

Still, the weather service issued a flash flood watch for western Pima County, the Tohono O'odham Nation, as well as parts of Santa Cruz County through Sunday evening.

Normal wind gusts are expected in most areas in the region. However western Pima County is under a wind advisory as forecasters expect gusts mostly between 25 to 35 m.p.h. Sunday afternoon. Some localized wind gusts could reach up to 50 m.p.h.

Pima County has a number of resources for the public to track Hilary's impact, including a precipitation and streamflow data page, a road closures update page and flood alerts through MyAlerts.

Sandbags are available at locations across Pima County, a list can be found here.