The monsoon rain finally officially arrived in Tucson, as the city's official gauge for weather records at the airport had logged .29 inch Monday as of 5 p.m., with rain still coming down around the metro area.

Tucsonans all across the metro area were reporting rain on social media posts in late afternoon, July 17.

It's the city's first official rain since May 19 and finally gets this late-starting monsoon season on the books. The city was only a few days away from the record for the latest annual start to measurable monsoon rain, which was set on July 20, 1901, and was in the midst of setting daily heat records.

In addition to pouring rain in various parts of the metro area, the National Weather Service heard reports of wind, hail, some damage here and there, and some power outages, said meteorologist Julia Tetrault. The Tucson Electric Power outage map is at tep.com/outages .

Photos of trees uprooted in the Sunrise/Swan area of the Catalina Foothills were tweeted by KVOA News 4.

Tucsonans were also posting on social media about those glorious plummets in temperature that the storms bring. "It went from 108 to 78 at my place in about 20-30 minutes," southeast-sider Myles Standish posted on Facebook, for instance. (But before long the temps crept back up and mugginess set in, a resident just west of downtown lamented.)

