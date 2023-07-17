The monsoon rain has finally officially arrived in Tucson, as the city's official gauge for weather records at the airport has logged .29 inch today as of 5 p.m., with rain still coming down in numerous parts of the metro area.

Tucsonans in areas all across the metro area are reporting rain on social media posts this late Monday afternoon, July 17.

It's the city's first official rain since May 19 and finally gets this late-starting monsoon season on the books. The city was only a few days away from the record for the latest annual start to measurable monsoon rain, which was set on July 20, 1901, and was in the midst of setting daily heat records.

In addition to pouring rain in various parts of the metro area, the National Weather Service is hearing reports of wind, hail, some damage here and there, and some power outages, said meteorologist Julia Tetrault.

Tucsonans are also posting on social media about those glorious plummets in temperature that the storms bring. "It went from 108 to 78 at my place in about 20-30 minutes," east-sider Myles Standish posted on Facebook, for instance.

If the 2023 monsoon rain has reached you, please send us your rain and storm photos and videos to be featured in an upcoming gallery on tucson.com. Email them to eds@tucson.com and please include the location and date.

The Tucson Electric Power outage map is at tep.com/outages .