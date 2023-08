Storms Monday afternoon that spread north from Sahuarita past Oracle drenched a lot of the metro Tucson area.

The National Weather Service in Tucson issued a handful of warnings about thunderstorms that began south of Sahuarita and north to the community of Oracle.

The warnings said the storms could include high winds and hail.

The stormy Monday was a remnant of Tropical Storm Hilary, which hit California late into the weekend and was moving into Nevada on Monday.