Yet another local heat record is poised to fall as Arizona's scorching heat wave continues its grip on Tucson.

As of Monday, July 24, Tucson has endured 39 consecutive days of official high temperatures at or over 100 degrees, equaling the record set in 1987, 2005 and 2013.

Today marks the 39th day in a row with temperatures over 100°F for the Tucson Airport, which ties the record. 🥵🌡️ With the forecasted high temperature of 110°F tomorrow, we might have a record breaker on our hands. Stay tuned... #azwx pic.twitter.com/2hgDzPGUiV — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 25, 2023

With Tuesday's high forecast to be 110°, a new record of 40 days at or exceeding 100 seems likely, the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

An excessive heat warning is in place until 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 for the Tucson metro area.

The high Monday was 108 at Tucson International Airport, where the city's official weather readings are taken.

Tucson's weather records go back to 1895.