Sunday marked another weather record-breaker in the Old Pueblo.

Tucson experienced an unprecedented September high-temperature Sunday, reaching 111 degrees. The high temperature surpassed the record of 109 degrees set in 2020, according to the National Weather Service in Tucson.

Saturday also saw a heat record fall. The day's high of 108 degrees topped the previous record of 107 degrees set in 1990.

The current scorching conditions will continue for one more day before temperatures return to more seasonal norms for mid-September during the upcoming work week.

Tucson's average high for this time of year is about 97 degrees.

There is a possibility for some relief on the horizon. There's a chance for showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday across much of southern Arizona, followed by a return to dry weather.

Expect highs in the low- to mid-90s from Tuesday onward throughout the week.