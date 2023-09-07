A fire was burning Thursday afternoon near the road to Mount Lemmon, but it was not impeding access to the mountain, officials said
The fire, situated between mile markers four and five along the Catalina Highway was about the size of an acre Thursday afternoon, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.
The fire posed no immediate threat to nearby structures and all lanes on the highway remained open, the department said.
Eddie Celaya is a breaking news reporter and host of the "Here Weed Go!" podcast. He graduated from Pima Community College and the University of Arizona and has been with the Arizona Daily Star since May 2019.