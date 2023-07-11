"Isolated storms have made it to the south and east side of Tucson," the National Weather Service tweeted shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

"Rainfall amounts will be moderate, generally 0.2-0.8 inch. Storms will also be capable of gusty winds and lightning," it added.

As of about 10:15 p.m., it still hadn't rained at Tucson International Airport, site of the city's official weather gauge, where it's been dry since May 19. As of that hour, the storms were five or six miles west of the airport, the weather service said. The 10 p.m. temperature at the airport was 90 degrees.

Comments on the storms tweet from readers include "hard rain" out by Saguaro National Park East and, the one we can all identify with, no matter what part of town we're in, each summer when the monsoon storms first arrive: "Finally!"