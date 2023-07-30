Friday's massive monsoon storm left nearly 56,000 Tucson Electric Power customers without power. As of Sunday evening at 5:30 p.m., that numberstood at about 700 customers, according to a TEP spokesman.

"We have made significant progress," said TEP representative Joseph Barrios. "We currently have service restored to about 55,000 customers. However, approximately 700 customers still remain without power at this time."

Barrios shared that the storm's impact was widespread, causing damage throughout the area, but he said service for the customers that remain without power would be coming soon.

The nature of the damage from the storm is partly to blame for that.

"This storm caused damage everywhere. Over the last couple of days, we have been responding all over town, and this is now the third big storm we've had in a row," he explained. The previous two storms had primarily affected customers on the Southwest side and in the Catalina Foothills area.

Barrios mentioned that while downed power poles were a contributing factor, there were also hundreds of work orders for damaged equipment, including downed metal power lines and other pieces of equipment blown down or damaged.

The type of poles TEP installs also played a role in the restoration efforts. Barrios said approximately 80% of the agency's transmission and distribution line structures are wooden, with the remaining 20% being metal. He explained that they typically replace wooden poles with metal ones, except in hard-to-reach locations where wooden poles are necessary to facilitate work.

Barrios emphasized that wind was usually the biggest culprit in causing damage leading to outages. While hail and rain were present during the storm, wind's force was the primary concern.