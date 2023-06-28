The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the Tucson metro area for the long July 4th holiday weekend, from Saturday morning, July 1, through 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

It predicts "dangerously hot conditions" with afternoon temperatures between 107 and 114 in the metro area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana and Vail.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the weather service says.

The heat watch extends over a huge swath of Southern Arizona, west from Tucson to the California state line, and temperatures in the west desert could be significantly higher than in Tucson.

Tuesday's high temp was 106 in Tucson today, Wednesday, June 28.

The weather service forecasts highs in Tucson of 104 Thursday, 105 Friday, 109 Saturday and 112 Sunday, under clear skies.

Areas of Cochise County, in far southeastern Arizona, saw scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.

