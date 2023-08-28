Tucson could be looking at another record-breaking week of hot temperatures early this week, but heading into the weekend greater chances for rain could help cool things down, the National Weather Service in Tucson says.

The weather service has Tucson and the surrounding are under an excessive heat warning that's effective until 9 p.m. Tuesday. The warning includes Green Valley, Marana and Vail. It advises residents to take precautions, like staying inside as much as possible and wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, due to near-record temperatures.

The forecast for both Monday and Tuesday called for highs of 109 degrees, surpassing the previous records of 107 degrees, said Aaron Hardin, a meteorologist at the weather service.

Monday's high ended up topping out just as forecasted, at 109.

For context, the average temperature for this time of year typically hovers around 98.

Temperatures are expected to ease slightly by Wednesday. The expected high that day is 104 degrees, but still remaining well above the seasonal norm.

However, there's a chance the week holds more than just record-breaking heat.

The forecast also allows for a 20-30% chance of isolated storms Tuesday, but high pressure over the region is suppressing larger storm activity.

Storms are expected to gain strength and potential coverage as the week progresses. The most significant chance for rain here occurs on Thursday and Friday.

As the 2023 monsoon season moves towards its end on Sept. 30, Tucson has received 4.33 inches of rainfall at the airport, where official weather data is collected. The rainfall total here so far is slightly above the average of 4.15 inches for this time of year.

However, other areas, like Nogales, have experienced below-average monsoon activity, with 4.09 inches so far. Normal rainfall there is usually 7.72 inches at this point in the year.