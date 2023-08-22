Tropical storm Hilary has helped Tucson go from below- to above-average rainfall for this time of year, the weather service says.
As of Monday, the 68
th day of the 2023 monsoon season, Tucson's total rainfall for the year officially reached 3.96 inches, the National Weather Service here says. The normal amount of rain at Tucson International Airport, where the city’s official weather readings are taken, is 3.78 inches.
A woman uses an umbrella to shield herself from rain as a monsoon storm passes over downtown Tucson on Monday afternoon.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
“So far it seems like there’s just been a few storms that had a little bit more (precipitation) that has put us where we are today,” said Kiera Malarkey, a meteorologist for the weather service. “There is a chance we could continually go higher than the normal . . . it just depends on how the environment brings us the moisture.”
Rain from the former hurricane dropped steady rain across the Tucson region over the weekend and Monday night.
The Tucson area saw about 0.39 inches of rain throughout the region Monday, ranging anywhere from two-tenths of an inch in the Catalina Foothills to 1.02 inches in downtown Tucson.
The rain ahead of Hilary’s projected impact also proved beneficial against the region’s summer heat wave.
Saturday marked the first time in almost 80 days that Tucson's official high was under 90 degrees.
Saturday’s high was 89. The last time that happened here was June 1.
Highs here are expected to creep back up to triple digits by the end of the week. However, the chance of rain goes as high as 40%.
Tucson's rainfall chances depend on tropical storm Harold, Malarkey said. Harold is churning toward east Texas through the Gulf of Mexico.
This monsoon season was a historically dry one until Hilary made its presence felt. The Tucson region is expected to receive above-normal rainfall for the next 3-4 weeks, according to the Climate Prediction Center, Malarkey said.
“Right now, we’re in a little more of a positive drought from our heavy winter precipitation season, but this monsoon precipitation could help keep the drought in a little bit of a better level, not as severe,” Malarkey said.
However, the weather service also expects a hotter-than-average fall season here.
Photos: Monsoon 2023 in Tucson
Monsoon Storm
A man walks at the intersection of Stone Ave. and Pennington Street as a monsoon storm passes over downtown Tucson on August 21, 2023.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon Storm
People walk near the Joel D. Valdez Main Library as a monsoon storm passes over downtown Tucson on August 21, 2023.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon Storm
A woman stands at the intersection of Stone Ave. and Pennington Street as a monsoon storm passes over downtown Tucson on August 21, 2023.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon Storm
A woman uses an umbrella to shield herself from rain as a monsoon storm passes over downtown Tucson. on August 21, 2023.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A FedEx jet takes off from Tucson, Ariz., International Airport with a rainbow background from a monsoon storm that had some patchy rain, wind and lightning in the valley starting just before sunset, August 10, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A monsoon storm cloud is caught in the sunset behind a stand of saguaros on the west side of Tumamoc Hill, Tucson Ariz., August 10, 2023. The storm threw down some widely scattered rain, wind and lightning around metro Tucson.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A rainbow arcs over the eastern sky behind a stand of saguaros along north Campbell Avenue, part of the scattered monsoon storm that rumbled over Tucson, Ariz., August 8, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Clouds swirl over a sculpture on the corner of Campbell Avenue and Skyline Drive as part of a scattered monsoon storm drops over the Santa Catalina foothills, Tucson, Ariz., August 8, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
The bronze life size statue at Steven's Plaza dances under the dark monsoon sky Tuesday on the corner of N Fourth Ave and E Ninth St., Tucson, Ariz., August 8, 2023.
Grace Trejo
Monsoon
Joey Gaxiola, left, and Jasmine Gaxiola use an umbrella to take cover outside of Hotel Congress during the light showers late afternoon, Tuesday on E Congress St., Tucson, Ariz., August 8, 2023.
Grace Trejo
Monsoon
Pedestrians wait at the Broadway and 4th Ave bus stop as storm clouds form and the weather drops out of triple digits an ends a record long heat streak in Tucson, Ariz., August 8, 2023.
Grace Trejo
Monsoon
Late afternoon traffic is steady as storm clouds hang over E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, Ariz., before the light rainfall starts, August 8, 2023.
Grace Trejo
Monsoon
A composite of nine images over about 30 minutes of lightning strikes from a monsoon storm blowing in from the east over the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, Ariz., July 29, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Multiple lightning strikes from a very electric monsoon storm blowing in from the east over the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, Ariz., July 29, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A monsoon storm throws a bolt of lightning over the cityscape of Tucson, Ariz., July 28, 2023. The storm swept through shortly before sunset and snapped utility poles, downed power lines in addition dropping rain and lightning through out the evening.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A Tucson Police officer crosses Golf Links Road by one of the multiple utility poles snapped off near Mann Avenue in the monsoon storm that swept through Tucson, Ariz., July 28, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Emergency personnel walk by one of multiple utility poles snapped off along Golf Links Road near Mann Avenue in the monsoon storm that swept through Tucson, Ariz., July 28, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Monsoon 2023
Lightning strikes over the mountains in Catalina as the sun begins to set during the storm in Tucson, Ariz., July 26, 2023.
Grace Trejo
Tucson Monsoon 2023
The train rides underneath a big rainbow that stretches across N. Toole Ave., Tucson, Ariz., after the first wave of rainfall, July 26, 2023.
Grace Trejo
Monsoon
Two bolts from an early evening monsoon storm flash over the state and federal prisons south of Tucson, Ariz., July 25, 2023. Patchy rains accompanied the storm.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Lightning strikes in the Catalina Mountain foothills in a rain cell on the northwest side of Tucson, Ariz., July 25, 2023. The storm surrounded the central part of the valley, mainly moving through sections south and southeast of the city.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Bolts from an early evening monsoon storm strike south of the state and federal prisons along Wilmot Road, Tucson, Ariz., July 25, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
An arcing bolt of lightning finds the ground near the state and federal prison complexes south of Tucson, Ariz., July 25, 2023, as a monsoon storm drops some scattered rain through the valley.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A composite of five images shows multiple lightning strikes in a ten minute span as a monsoon storm rolls over the state and federal prisons south of Tucson, Ariz., July 25, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Monsoon 2023
Rain clouds hang over the construction site on N. Fourth Ave. before the start of a big downpour in Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2023.
Grace Trejo
Tucson Monsoon 2023
Cars drive down E. Broadway Blvd. Tucson, Ariz. as rain falls steadily, July 23, 2023.
Grace Trejo
Tucson Monsoon 2023
A heavy stream of rain hits the parking lot as customers wait in their cars for the storm to pass at S. Park Ave, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2023.
Grace Trejo
Monsoon
The sky goes red as a monsoon storm slowly rolls over downtown, Tucson, Ariz., July 21, 2023, with a little bit of lightning. Lighting, wind and a little rain over the central part of the city, with most of the storm hitting just to the south.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon lightning over Hotel McCoy
Lightning and a monsoon storm puts a bit a damper on Free Film Fridays delaying the start of the night's feature, Clueless, at Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Rd., Tucson, Ariz., July 21, 2023. The film was shown, but the pool was off limits.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Lightning strikes over downtown, Tucson, Ariz., July 21, 2023, as a monsoon storm rolls over the valley. Again the rain was mostly to the south of the city, with bands on the eastern edge along the Rincon foothills.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A lightning bolt hits northwest of Gates Pass, one of the last several scattered rain cells at the tail-end of a monsoon storm that skirted south of Tucson, Ariz., July 19, 2023. The largest part of the cell slipped south of town, dropping rain and sporadic lightning in Tucson Estates and west along Ajo Highway.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2023
Aurora Apodaca, left, lets out a laugh as she plays in the aftermath of a monsoon storm with Oscar Stump on the west side of Tucson Monday afternoon.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2023
Laura Stump helps her daughter, Magda, dip her feet in the aftermath of a monsoon storm on the west side of Tucson Monday afternoon.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2023
People use a plastic garbage bag to shield themselves from the monsoon storm as they make their way to a bus stop along St. Mary's Road on Monday afternoon.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2023
People use a plastic garbage bag to shield themselves from the monsoon storm as they make their way to a bus stop along St. Mary's Road on Monday afternoon.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2023
A man walks along St. Mary's Road as a monsoon storm finally makes an appearance in Tucson on Monday afternoon.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon sand bags
Ruth Estrada handles the task of tying while her husband Josh gets a bucket full for the next bag as the couple get ready for the rains at the city's sandbag site on the east parking lot of Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., July 13, 2023. There's a limit of 10 bags per vehicle and baggers need to bring their own shovels. Pima County has a 20 bag limit at their 11 sites through out the area: 16091 W. Universal Ranch Rd. —fire station in Arivaca; E. Snyder Rd. and N .Lason Ln.; E. Carter Canyon Rd. and N. Sabino Canyon Parkway — Mt. Lemmon; 3885 E. Golder Ranch Dr. — fire station in Catalina; N. Pima Canyon Dr. and E. Ina Rd.; E. Dawson Rd. and S. County Club Rd.; 1313 S. Mission Road — Pima County Mission Yard; S. Camino Verde and W. Ajo Hwy. — fire station; Trico Rd. and Silverbell Rd. — fire station; 6625 N. Sandario Rd. — fire station; N. La Canada Dr. and Paseo Del Chino in Green Valley.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon sand bags
Tony Burton ties off one of his freshly filled sandbags from the city's self-serve site on the east side of Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., July 13, 2023, in anticipation of upcoming monsoon storms.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Lightning strikes at the Pima County Fairgrounds as the first real monsoon storm of the season rolls over the southeastern part of the area, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2023. Heavy rain also fell over much of the Vail area.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A twisty bolt of lightning hits near the Pima County Fairgrounds as the first monsoon moisture of the season rolls over the southeastern part of the valley, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A bolt of lightning hits south of the Pima County Fairgrounds as the first significant monsoon storm of the year rolls over the area south and east of Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Sun sets behind the a saguaro near Greasewood Road and Anklam Road with a few scattered clouds as backdrop, the first signs of monsoon moving into the area, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2023.
Kelly Presnell
