Tropical storm Hilary has helped Tucson go from below- to above-average rainfall for this time of year, the weather service says.

As of Monday, the 68th day of the 2023 monsoon season, Tucson's total rainfall for the year officially reached 3.96 inches, the National Weather Service here says. The normal amount of rain at Tucson International Airport, where the city’s official weather readings are taken, is 3.78 inches.

“So far it seems like there’s just been a few storms that had a little bit more (precipitation) that has put us where we are today,” said Kiera Malarkey, a meteorologist for the weather service. “There is a chance we could continually go higher than the normal . . . it just depends on how the environment brings us the moisture.”

Rain from the former hurricane dropped steady rain across the Tucson region over the weekend and Monday night.

The Tucson area saw about 0.39 inches of rain throughout the region Monday, ranging anywhere from two-tenths of an inch in the Catalina Foothills to 1.02 inches in downtown Tucson.

The rain ahead of Hilary’s projected impact also proved beneficial against the region’s summer heat wave.

Saturday marked the first time in almost 80 days that Tucson's official high was under 90 degrees.

Saturday’s high was 89. The last time that happened here was June 1.

Highs here are expected to creep back up to triple digits by the end of the week. However, the chance of rain goes as high as 40%.

Tucson's rainfall chances depend on tropical storm Harold, Malarkey said. Harold is churning toward east Texas through the Gulf of Mexico.

This monsoon season was a historically dry one until Hilary made its presence felt. The Tucson region is expected to receive above-normal rainfall for the next 3-4 weeks, according to the Climate Prediction Center, Malarkey said.

“Right now, we’re in a little more of a positive drought from our heavy winter precipitation season, but this monsoon precipitation could help keep the drought in a little bit of a better level, not as severe,” Malarkey said.

However, the weather service also expects a hotter-than-average fall season here.

