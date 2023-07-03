It officially hit 101 degrees before 11 in the morning today in Tucson, and you can expect the heat to climb to 111 this afternoon, the National Weather Service says.

There's an excessive heat warning in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday, an hour before the city's Independence Day fireworks show is set to begin at "A" Mountain.

The high temperature on the holiday is expected to be 110 at Tucson International Airport, where the city's official weather readings are recorded.

"This is dangerous heat! Find a cool place and limit exposure to the heat, especially after 10 a.m. each day,” the weather service tweeted.

Sunday's high was 110.

For the rest of this "sunny and hot" week, the predicted highs are 108 Wednesday, 109 Thursday, and 108 Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"We’ve got very dry air now across southeast Arizona," after a June with zero rain, the weather service noted.

“The latest forecast from the Climate Prediction Center shows increased odds for below normal precipitation and above normal temps for the 2nd week of July as well.”