Following July's hottest month on record, August in Tucson was another above-average month for heat.

But, unlike our relatively dry July, August logged more rain than usual. And that has helped the last half of the 2023 monsoon season here eke out an above-normal rainfall total heading into September.

The average high in August is typically 98.6 degrees. This year, the average August high was 102.1.

There were 21 days last month in which temperatures exceeded 100 degrees, bookended by two seven-consecutive-day stretches reaching that mark. The month normally sees 15 days reach such temperatures.

Tucson also saw 11 days where highs reached 105, more than double the average amount.

Only one day in August had temperatures exceed 110. Tucson normally does not see a day reach 110 degrees in August, according to the National Weather Service.

In total, there have been 70 days where a high of at least 100 degrees was recorded at Tucson International Airport, where the city's official readings are taken. This surpasses the annual average of 68.

Through August, the weather service recorded 48 days of 105-degree-highs, while the expected amount for a given year is 26. We had 17 August days where temperatures reached 105, when we usually have just two.

Heat-related deaths

According to the Pima County medical examiner's office, 27 county residents died during the month due to heat-related causes as of Aug. 30, bringing the year's total to 101.

Of these 27, 22 were at least 60 years old, 70% were men, and 52% of the deaths occurred outdoors, according to the county's heat-related deaths data dashboard.

Heat-related deaths are defined as deaths in which "environment heat exposure is either the primary cause of death or a significant contributing factor to the death."

As of Aug. 30, 14 Pima County residents died during the month as a direct result of environment heat exposure. Thirteen deaths in August had heat as a contributing factor; the majority of those were listed by the county as overdoses.

Seasonal rain totals

While it's been a hotter-than-average monsoon season, which runs from June 15 to Sept. 15 each year, Tucson has also received an above-normal amount of rainfall in that span, although just barely.

So far, the city has received 4.39 inches of rain in the season — only 0.02 inches above the expected amount through Aug. 31.

"That tropical storm we had in August played a role," said Marc Singer, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service here. "It didn't have the massive, direct impact on Tucson, but it had fringe impact and I think that helped bump up some of the numbers and prime the atmosphere as far as moisture is concerned."

Rainfall for the month of August was 2.39 inches, above the normal 1.82 inches.

Last hurrah for monsoon?

Looking to the Labor Day weekend, Singer thinks that, while we do have storm activity on the horizon, it may be the last of what the city receives from this year's monsoon.

"Looking forward, the monsoon pretty much shuts down in mid-September ... this is it in the next couple weeks," he said. "I still think that there's a chance we'll see a couple more active days, but we're running out of time here."

The forecast for Friday was a high of 88 degrees, with an 80% to 90% chance of heavy rainfall.

NWS Tucson expects Saturday highs to reach 92 degrees in the city, with a 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. The weather service expects temperatures to warm up on Sunday and Monday, placing high temperatures back in the mid-90s with sunny skies through the holiday.

