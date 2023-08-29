alert Today's Tucson weather forecast: Aug. 29 Arizona Daily Star Aug 29, 2023 Aug 29, 2023 Updated 35 min ago 1 of 8 Tucson from Sentinel Peak as clouds roll through Pima County on Dec. 29, 2020. Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star Josh Galemore, Arizona Daily Star 2020 Bicyclists on The Chuck Huckleberry Loop near Riverside Drive and Speedway Avenue. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star A student creates shade with their umbrella while walking past a "Go Cats" sign at the Student Union on The University of Arizona. Rebecca Sasnett Arizona Daily Star Windy weather in Tucson. Rebecca Sasnett Arizona Daily Star A group of children stand under a bucket while the bucket spills some water at the splash pad at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park in Tucson, Ariz. on June 7, 2022. Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star Cruz, a 10-year-old mountain lion, sticks out her tongue while sun bathing at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Rebecca Sasnett Arizona Daily Star The Showbiz Academy of Dance Premier Company at sunset. Kelly Presnell Arizona Daily Star Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Arizona Daily Star Aug. 29 See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson. Music provided by Crystal Shards via Canva. Aug. 28 See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson. Music provided by Crystal Shards via Canva. Aug. 27 See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson. Music provided by Crystal Shards via Canva. Aug. 26 See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson. Music provided by Crystal Shards via Canva. Aug. 25 Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson. Music provided by Crystal Shards via Canva. Aug. 24 See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson. Music provided by Crystal Shards via Canva. Aug. 23 See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson. Music provided by Crystal Shards via Canva. Aug. 22 See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson. Music provided by Crystal Shards via Canva. Aug. 21 See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson. Music provided by Crystal Shards via Canva. Local news Take our latest Tucson News Quiz! Tags Tucson Weather Summer Heat Forecast Monsoon Meteorology Sports Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Sunday marks start of potential record high days for Tucson The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued an excessive heat warning starting on Sunday morning and lasting through Tuesday. Hilary helps Tucson's rainfall total hop from below- to above-normal And Tucson's high temperature Saturday of 89 degrees, was the first below 90-degree day here since June 1. Record breaking heat possible in Tucson, and it begins Saturday Lee Weather Team Meteorologist Joe Martucci is on hand to explain what heat records could break as well as why the hot weather is limited to T… The heat is on: Tucson area to see near record heat through Tuesday An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of southeastern Arizona, effective between Sunday morni… Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2023 in Tucson, AZ The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 102, thoug… Watch Now: Related Video Japanese Company Launches Vertical Pods That Let Employees Sleep Standing Up LEGO To Release 'Braille Bricks' For The Visually Impaired To Public For First Time Ever LEGO To Release 'Braille Bricks' For The Visually Impaired To Public For First Time Ever Tucson's Top Stories: Aug. 29 alert top story Tucson's Top Stories: Aug. 29 Police give 'all clear' after warning about armed person at UNC Police give 'all clear' after warning about armed person at UNC