alert top story Today's Tucson weather forecast: Aug. 27 Arizona Daily Star Aug 27, 2023 46 min ago 1 of 8 Bicyclists on The Chuck Huckleberry Loop near Riverside Drive and Speedway Avenue. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star A student creates shade with their umbrella while walking past a "Go Cats" sign at the Student Union on The University of Arizona. Rebecca Sasnett Arizona Daily Star Windy weather in Tucson. Rebecca Sasnett Arizona Daily Star A group of children stand under a bucket while the bucket spills some water at the splash pad at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park in Tucson, Ariz. on June 7, 2022. Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star Cruz, a 10-year-old mountain lion, sticks out her tongue while sun bathing at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Rebecca Sasnett Arizona Daily Star Josh Galemore, Arizona Daily Star 2020 Tucson from Sentinel Peak as clouds roll through Pima County on Dec. 29, 2020. Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star The Showbiz Academy of Dance Premier Company at sunset. Kelly Presnell Arizona Daily Star Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Arizona Daily Star Aug. 27 See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson. Music provided by Crystal Shards via Canva. Aug. 26 See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson. Music provided by Crystal Shards via Canva. Aug. 25 See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson. Music provided by Crystal Shards via Canva. Aug. 24 Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson. Music provided by Crystal Shards via Canva. Aug. 23 See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson. Music provided by Crystal Shards via Canva. Aug. 22 See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson. Music provided by Crystal Shards via Canva. Aug. 21 See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson. Music provided by Crystal Shards via Canva. Local news Take our latest Tucson News Quiz! Tags Tucson Weather Summer Heat Forecast Monsoon Meteorology Sports Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Hilary helps Tucson's rainfall total hop from below- to above-normal And Tucson's high temperature Saturday of 89 degrees, was the first below 90-degree day here since June 1. Sunday marks start of potential record high days for Tucson The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued an excessive heat warning starting on Sunday morning and lasting through Tuesday. Record breaking heat possible in Tucson, and it begins Saturday Lee Weather Team Meteorologist Joe Martucci is on hand to explain what heat records could break as well as why the hot weather is limited to T… Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2023 in Tucson, AZ Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to … Rainy Monday afternoon for big slice of Tucson area A stormy afternoon that stretched from Sahuarita to Oracle drenched a big chuck of the metro Tucson region. Watch Now: Related Video Tucson weather forecast for August 27 Investigators retrieve black boxes: Wagner chief's death draws mixed feelings Investigators retrieve black boxes: Wagner chief's death draws mixed feelings Thousands expected for March on Washington's 60th anniversary Thousands expected for March on Washington's 60th anniversary Police: Fire at historic South Tucson restaurant arson Police: Fire at historic South Tucson restaurant arson