alert Today's Tucson weather forecast: Aug. 21 Arizona Daily Star Aug 21, 2023 1 hr ago 1 of 8 Tucson from Sentinel Peak as clouds roll through Pima County on Dec. 29, 2020. Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star Windy weather in Tucson. Rebecca Sasnett Arizona Daily Star Bicyclists on The Chuck Huckleberry Loop near Riverside Drive and Speedway Avenue. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star The Showbiz Academy of Dance Premier Company at sunset. Kelly Presnell Arizona Daily Star Cruz, a 10-year-old mountain lion, sticks out her tongue while sun bathing at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Rebecca Sasnett Arizona Daily Star A student creates shade with their umbrella while walking past a "Go Cats" sign at the Student Union on The University of Arizona. Rebecca Sasnett Arizona Daily Star Josh Galemore, Arizona Daily Star 2020 A group of children stand under a bucket while the bucket spills some water at the splash pad at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park in Tucson, Ariz. on June 7, 2022. Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Arizona Daily Star Aug. 21 See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson. Music provided by Crystal Shards via Canva. Aug. 20 See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson. Music provided by Crystal Shards via Canva. Aug. 19 See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson. Aug. 18 Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson. Aug. 17 See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson. Aug. 16 See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson. Aug. 15 See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson. Local news Take our latest Tucson News Quiz! Tags Tucson Weather Summer Heat Forecast Monsoon Meteorology Sports Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Hurricane Hilary could help bring rain to Tucson this weekend An area stretching between Bakersfield, California and Tucson could see rain this weekend depending on the path the hurricane takes, officials say. Hurricane Hilary's impact on Tucson: likely minimal A flash flood watch for western Pima County, the Tohono O'odham Nation, as well as parts of Santa Cruz County is in effect through Sunday evening. Windy day marks Hilary's arrival in Tucson Rain was expected across the area Sunday night. On Monday, Tucsonans are likely to see increased chances of afternoon storms. Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2023 in Tucson, AZ The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luck… Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2023 in Tucson, AZ Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 105. Today has the makings … Watch Now: Related Video Tucson's Top Stories: Aug. 21 Tucson weather forecast for August 21 Tucson weather forecast for August 21 Tropical Storm Hilary brings deluge to California after Baja landfall Tropical Storm Hilary brings deluge to California after Baja landfall Hilary weakens to tropical storm as it slams Mexico, nears California Hilary weakens to tropical storm as it slams Mexico, nears California