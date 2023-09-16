alert Today's Tucson weather forecast: Sept. 16 Arizona Daily Star Sep 16, 2023 1 hr ago 1 of 8 A student creates shade with their umbrella while walking past a "Go Cats" sign at the Student Union on The University of Arizona. Rebecca Sasnett Arizona Daily Star Bicyclists on The Chuck Huckleberry Loop near Riverside Drive and Speedway Avenue. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star The Showbiz Academy of Dance Premier Company at sunset. Kelly Presnell Arizona Daily Star Tucson from Sentinel Peak as clouds roll through Pima County on Dec. 29, 2020. Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star Cruz, a 10-year-old mountain lion, sticks out her tongue while sun bathing at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Rebecca Sasnett Arizona Daily Star Josh Galemore, Arizona Daily Star 2020 A group of children stand under a bucket while the bucket spills some water at the splash pad at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park in Tucson, Ariz. on June 7, 2022. Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star Windy weather in Tucson. Rebecca Sasnett Arizona Daily Star Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Arizona Daily Star Sept. 16 See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson. Music provided by Crystal Shards via Canva. Sept. 15 See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson. Music provided by Crystal Shards via Canva. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Sept. 14 See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson. Music provided by Crystal Shards via Canva. Sept. 13 See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson. Music provided by Crystal Shards via Canva. Local news Take our latest Tucson News Quiz! Tags Tucson Weather Summer Heat Forecast Monsoon Meteorology Sports Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Heat, soggy Tuesday could mark end of Tucson's monsoon season Tucson's storm chances are probably finished a few days ahead of Sept. 30, the official end of the monsoon season. Sunday was hottest September day on record in Tucson Tucson should be headed to more typical temperatures in the coming week, officials say. Small fire burning near road to Mount Lemmon The fire covered about an acre Thursday but was not affecting travel on Catalina Highway. Today's Tucson weather forecast: Sept. 12 Find today's weather outlook and see how it compares to previous years in Tucson: Today's Tucson weather forecast: Sept. 13 Find today's weather outlook and see how it compares to previous years in Tucson: Watch Now: Related Video Tucson's Top Stories: September 16 Help arrives in flood-stricken Derna from within and outside Libya Help arrives in flood-stricken Derna from within and outside Libya United Airlines flight to Rome plunges 28,000 feet in 10 minutes, then reverses course United Airlines flight to Rome plunges 28,000 feet in 10 minutes, then reverses course Moroccan earthquake survivors adjust to life in tents Moroccan earthquake survivors adjust to life in tents