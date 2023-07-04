Tucson's high temperature today on the Fourth of July holiday is expected to be 112, just two degrees shy of the city's record high for the date, set in 1989.

And, based on how hot it was Monday night — 99 degrees at 10 p.m., after a 110-degree day — expect heat close to 100 when the city's fireworks show at "A" Mountain begins at 9 p.m.

There's an excessive heat warning in effect through Friday, July 7.

"This is dangerous heat! Find a cool place and limit exposure to the heat, especially after 10 a.m. each day,” the weather service tweeted.

Monday's 110-degree high was only one degree lower than our record high of 111 for July 3, also set in 1989. Weather records here go back to 1895. The city's official weather readings are recorded at Tucson International Airport.

For the rest of the week, the predicted highs are 109 Wednesday, 112 Thursday and Friday, 111 Saturday and 109 Sunday.

But a 20% chance of rain has now crept into the forecast for Friday, July 7, through Monday, July 10, in Tucson, after a June with zero rain, the weather service says.

In Phoenix, Monday's high of 116 almost reached that city's record high for the date of 117, set in 1907.