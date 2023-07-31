The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Tucson, including the Casas Adobes and Catlina Foothills areas, until 6:45 p.m. Monday, July 31.

The risk level is three out of five that the strong storms tonight may bring damage from high winds, dangerous lightning and flash flooding, the weather service says.

It has also sent out a flash flood advisory for Tucson and south of the city, along Interstate 10 and I-19, until 9 p.m. today.