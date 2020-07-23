Webinars will answer questions about the Bighorn Fire

Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Many Southern Arizonans have questions about the Bighorn Fire: How did it get so big? How was wildlife impacted? W hat role did climate change play?

A free webinar series on the Bighorn Fire will be presented by the Arizona Institutes for Resilience at the University of Arizona to address questions about the fire.

“Fire on the Mountain: Understanding Tucson’s Bighorn Fire” will be presented in partnership with Arizona Public Media and moderated by Tom McNamara and Vanessa Barchfield and will air for three consecutive Wednesdays on Zoom beginning Aug. 5. Each webinar will begin at 6 p.m.

While the webinars are free, registration is required. Go to environment.arizona.edu/fire-on-the-mountain to learn more and to register for each episode. The episodes will be recorded for on-demand viewing.

