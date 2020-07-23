Webinars will answer questions about the Bighorn Fire

Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Many Southern Arizonans have questions about the Bighorn Fire: How did it get so big? How was wildlife impacted? W hat role did climate change play?
A free webinar series on the Bighorn Fire will be presented by the Arizona Institutes for Resilience at the University of Arizona to address questions about the fire.
“Fire on the Mountain: Understanding Tucson’s Bighorn Fire” will be presented in partnership with Arizona Public Media and moderated by Tom McNamara and Vanessa Barchfield and will air for three consecutive Wednesdays on Zoom beginning Aug. 5. Each webinar will begin at 6 p.m.
While the webinars are free, registration is required. Go to
environment.arizona.edu/fire-on-the-mountain to learn more and to register for each episode. The episodes will be recorded for on-demand viewing.
Monsoon
Nighthawks weave through the sunset over the Rillito River, just barely running with the first significant monsoon rainfall of the season, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A mating pair of Couch's spadefoot toads deal with an interloper in the flowing Alamo Wash near the Rillito River with the first significant rainfall from monsoon, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A mating pair of Couch's spadefoot toads are among the hundreds out and active in the flowing Alamo Wash near the Rillito River following the first significant rainfall from monsoon, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A male Couch's spadefoot toad puffs up making a mating call as the first significant monsoon rainfall has the Alamo Wash flowing for a few hours, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A male Couch's spadefoot toad puffs up making a mating call as the first significant monsoon rainfall gets the wildlife out and active in the Alamo Wash, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A Couch's spadefoot toad lurks in the waters where the Alamo Wash feeds into the Rillito River with the first significant rainfall from monsoon, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
The Santa Catalinas are reflected in the last yards of the flooded Alamo Wash just before it dumps into the Rillito River during the first significant monsoon rainfall, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
The last trickles of the Alamo Wash dump into the Rillito River with the first significant rainfall from this year's monsoon, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A Couch's spadefoot toad plies the waters of the Alamo Wash just above the Riillito River following the first significant rainfall from monsoon this year, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
Dennis Ray helps a motorist whose car stalled at Ft. Lowell Road and Oracle Road after a monsoon storm passed over the Tucson area bringing heavy rain and flooding on July 23, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
A woman walks north along Oracle Road as a monsoon storm brings heavy rain and flooding on July 23, 2020. Tucson Police Department officers shut down Oracle Road north of Miracle Mile due to flooding at Oracle Road and Ft. Lowell Road.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
A man crosses the street at Ft. Lowell Road and Oracle Road after a monsoon storm passed over the Tucson area bringing heavy rain and flooding on July 23, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
The morning light breaks through rain clouds over the Rincon Mountains seen from Tumamoc Hill, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
The shines through rain clouds over Tucson as seen from Tumamoc Hill, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
A person carries an umbrella on their way up Tumamoc Hill, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
Rain falls on the Santa Catalina Mountains as seen from Tumamoc Hill, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
The morning light breaks through rain clouds over the Rincon Mountains seen from Tumamoc Hill, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
Walkers shelter underneath their umbrellas as they make their way up Tumamoc Hill, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
A truck driving south on Tucson Boulevard near Mitchell Street kicks up water following a monsoon, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
Vehicles driving along Tucson Boulevard near Mitchell Street kick up water following a monsoon, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
Water flows from a small wash into the Santa Cruz riverbed following monsoon rains near the Starr Pass Boulevard overpass, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
People carry umbrellas as they walk along Dodge Boulevard near the intersection of Grant Street, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
A double rainbow shows over a neighborhood street in Tucson, Ariz on July 15, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
Tucson sunset behind at Saguaro cactus on July 15, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
An uprooted tree rests against one of the units in Mission Palms Apartments, 951 W. Orange Grove, victim of the first major monsoon storm of the season that rolled through the valley, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Looking for the perfect angle for a photo, Corey McCuin straddles the upper trunk of a tree uprooted the Mission Palms Apartments, 951 W. Orange Grove, in the first major monsoon storm of the season that hit, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2020. The tree was one of two that fell in the complex, this one uprooted a couple of steps to a second floor unit and landed in a mostly empty drive.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A rainbow shines in the last of the day's light over Saguaro National Park East first major monsoon storm of the season as it rolls west to wreak a bit of havoc in the valley, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A rainbow glows in the evening light over Saguaro National Park East, the first major monsoon storm of the season, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2020. The storm downed trees, power lines and brief heavy rain in the city.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Rainbows pop up over Saguaro National Park East, as the first major monsoon storm of the season begins to roll into the valley, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2020.\
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Contact Johanna Eubank at
jeubank@tucson.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.