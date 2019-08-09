A 3-week-old deer fawn found a new home in Bearizona Wildlife Park after its mother was struck and killed by a car in Safford.
Since the crash, the fawn became dependent on humans for survival and couldn’t be released back into the wild, said a news release from the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
No other information about the crash has been released, but the incident has prompted the department to issue a reminder to the community that baby wildlife should be left alone.
"While this was a tragic accident, Game and Fish wildlife managers have noticed an uptick in calls from well-meaning citizens who have removed fawns from the wild," Game and Fish's Education Branch Chief Kellie Tharp said in the release. "We understand the public’s desire to help animals such as fawns and other baby wildlife, but in reality, wild animals are rarely abandoned or orphaned. The best thing you can do is to leave baby wildlife alone."
Tharp added that elk and deer often leave babies by themselves for several hours while they get food, "and when their fawn or calf is not there when they return, will frantically search in vain."
Sign up for our Breaking News newsletter
Get breaking news alerts delivered to your email inbox.
The release said that due to disease concerns, some species of baby animals may have to be euthanized if they're unable to be released back into the wild. The release adds that zoos and wildlife sanctuaries have limited space to hold such animals.
In the event that community members see an animal that appears injured or sick — or if there is "strong evidence" that the mother has died — a licensed wildlife rehabilitator should be contacted. Game and Fish can be reached at 623-236-7201.
17 adorable photos of wildlife babies in Southern Arizona:
Gloria is a Tucson native and attended the University of Arizona. She started at the Star as an apprentice in 2017. Following her apprenticeship, she began freelancing until becoming a full-time reporter and producer after her college graduation in 2018.