A 10-week-old puppy was stolen from an adoption event at a PetSmart store in Marana over the weekend, a local rescue says.
The puppy, a female boxer and lab mix named Sage, was stolen after 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 2 at PetSmart,
3850 W. River Road, near Orange Grove, according to Lil Bit of Love, the animal rescue involved with the event. The incident was reported to Marana police.
The rescue believes the incident was planned and that Sage could be in danger.
The man who stole Sage is estimated to be between 40 to 50 years old with strawberry-blond hair, and a mustache and beard,
the rescue said on Facebook. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with olive green shorts. He is said to have a tattoo on the inside of his leg, near the calf.
Anyone who sees Sage is urged to bring her to an emergency veterinarian. Anyone with further information can call the rescue at
222-7614 or Marana police.
The rescue is also offering a reward for anyone with more information.
Animals up for adoption in the Tucson area:
Adopt a friend: Jezebel
JEZEBEL
ID: 850718.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Jezebel os a lovable girl who loves ear scratches. She has Feline Leukemia (FeLV), this means she will need to live in a low-stress home and live exclusively indoors. She can go to a home with other FeLV positive cats, as well as, FeLV negative cats that have been properly vaccinated against the disease. My adoption includes FREE FeLV testing and vaccinations for your current cats at home. Cats with FeLV can live long and healthy lives.
Fee: $80, includes FREE FeLV testing and vaccinations for your current cats at home.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
520-327-6088, ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays- Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
Submitted photo
Adopt a friend: Goose
GOOSE
ID: 854919.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Goose loves to people watch, go on walks and has very good leash manors. He enjoys spending his days lounging indoors on a comfortable bed. Goose is house trained and will wait by the door when he needs to go outside if you do not have a doggie door. He knows sit and shake but prefers to shower people in doggie kisses. Goose has atopic dermatitis, better known as allergies, that are considered moderate and includes redness of my feet and muzzle if left untreated. He will need medication, medicated baths, and a special diet that includes fish oil.
Fee: $50.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
520-327-6088, ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays- Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
Submitted photo
Adopt a friend: Kenny
KENNY — DSH
ID No.: A637755.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Kenny loves to give affection. He’s a sweet boy whose eyes light up when you enter the room.
Fee: Member of the Long Timers Club and has a $0 adoption fee. Take him home for free today.
Find it: PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-7222.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Submitted photo
Adopt a friend: Angus
ANGUS
ID No.: A641416.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Angus loves the finer things in life — like treats, a comfy bed, toys and good can of tuna. He would enjoy a cat tree to sleep on and has requested a window so he can be a bird watcher.
Fee: Member of the Long Timers Club and has a $0 adoption fee.
Find it: PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-7222.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Submitted photo
Adopt a friend: Altair
ALTAIR
ID No.: A633846.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Altair is a super loyal and loving guy with a playful and fun personality. He’s a fantastic walking/running partner, and he will chase a ball all day long. It’s rare that you’ll see him without a stuffy in his mouth, carrying it around ever so gently.
Fee: Member of the Long Timers Club and has a $0 adoption fee plus a $19 license fee.
Find it: PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-7222.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Submitted photo
Adopt a friend: Eli
ELI
ID No.: A636701.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Eli has the sweetest disposition. He walks easily, takes treats gently, is very calm, and well-mannered.
Fee: Member of the Long Timers Club and has a $0 adoption fee. Just pay the $19 license fee to take him home.
Find it: PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-7222.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Submitted photo
Adopt a friend: Ludwig
LUDWIG
ID No.: A640799.
Age: 7 years
Story: Ludwig is a big-hearted, lovable, goofy guy who is treat motivated. He’s also very sweet and patient.
Fee: Member of the Long Timers Club and has a $0 adoption fee. There is a $19 license fee.
Find it: PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-7222.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Candice E. Eaton
Adopt a friend: Chief
CHIEF
ID No.: A642690.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Chief has quite the fan club at PACC! He leashes up wonderfully and walks like a dream. This guy is affectionate and always wants to please.
Fee: Member of the Long Timers Club and has a $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
Find it: PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-7222.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Submitted photo
Adopt a friend: Kiki
KIKI — SHORTHAIRED CALICO
Age: 3 years.
Story: Kiki had been chased by a dog for three years and become a little wary and defensive. When Kiki is cool, calm, and confident she is a love bug. She’s used to a family and enjoys playing with dangly toys and older kids.
Fee: $45.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or
www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road.
Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
Submitted photo
Adopt a friend: Bambi
BAMBI — CHIHUAHUA/POMERANIAN
Age: 4 years.
Story: Bambi takes a minute to warm up but when she does she shows her true self. She’s bright, vivacious, and spunky. Bambi is petite, lively and attentive.
Fee: $85.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or
www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Roa
Contact: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
Submitted photo
Adopt a friend: London
LONDON — GREYHOUND
Age: 3 years.
Story: London loves people and doing new things, he’s a bit of an adventurist. London needs to be in a home with no cats or small dogs and would like a companion
to hang out with.
Fee: $350.
Contact: Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption, (520) 955-7421,
sagreyhoundadoption.org, adoption@sagreyhoundadoption.org.
Dafne Johnson
Adopt a friend: Shiloh
SHILOH — CHIHUAHUA
Age: 2 years.
Story: Shiloh is very active and playful. He is reserved when meeting new people, but when you win him over, he is quite the love bug giving kisses. He gets along well with other dogs and is a lot of fun. He likes to play “Bandit,” he steals things and takes them to the yard to put in a pile. Shiloh also enjoys taking a walk and does well on car rides. He would probably do best in a home where he has another dog or children to play with.
Fee: $200.
Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 520-247-7720, or
www.soazbeaglerescue.com.
Meet: By appointment.
Submitted photo
Adopt a friend: Nightshade
NIGHTSHADE
Age: 4 months.
Story: Nightshade is a beautiful black lady who loves being held, petted and brushed. She came with two other kittens and she loves to play. She will do well with another kitten or a friendly cat to guide her. She needs an indoor-only home and plenty of love.
Fee: $50, includes microchip, spaying and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, (520)207-4024.
Submitted photo
Adopt a friend: Hemmingway
HEMMINGWAY – DSH BLACK
Age: 5 years.
Story: Hemmingway is a very sweet, gorgeous boy. He’s outgoing, loving and very affectionate, he’ll follow you around if you visit him, so he can supervise you, as you go about your day. He’s a little playful, but well past the kitten stage. He gets along great with other kitties, but we don’t know how he feels about dogs. Hemmingway needs a human of his own to supervise and follow around, so he can keep them in line.
Fee: $65.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.
Submitted photo
Contact reporter Gloria Knott at
gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott