Motorists using Interstate 10 near Arizona 83 in the Vail area should plan for extra travel time due to bridge work.

Starting Wednesday, the interstate will be reduced to one lane in both directions from 8 p.m to 6 a.m. for the next two weeks. A 45 mph speed limit will also be in place.

Crews are replacing two bridge decks at the Arizona 83 and Colossal Cave and Wentworth Road interchanges. It’s part of an ongoing project to be completed in fall 2020.

Motorists should use caution and watch for personnel in the area.

