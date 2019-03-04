People interested in reviewing and providing feedback regarding three recommended routes for the Sonoran Corridor can do so this Thursday.
The possible highway would connect Interstate 10 and Interstate 19 south of the Tucson International Airport.
There is currently no timeline for the project, but it "has been designated as a high-priority corridor under the federal Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act," a press release from the Arizona Department of Transportation says.
"A new freeway in that area would support the economy of Southern Arizona and the state," ADOT says, adding that is would reduce travel distances south of Tucson and relieve congestion at the existing I-10 and I-19 interchange south of downtown.
The three recommended corridors were narrowed down from 10 options last year after an analysis of environmental considerations, in addition to comments from the public, ADOT says.
The public is invited to visit the DoubleTree Suites Tucson Airport location, 7051 S. Tucson Blvd., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday to review the options. A presentation by ADOT will begin at 6 p.m.
If unable to attend Thursday, feedback can be sent to ADOT through email at sonorancorridor@azdot.gov or over the phone at 855-712-8530.