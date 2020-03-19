'Welcome home Tio," nephew says as Tucsonan missing in Korean War is finally laid to rest

Ramirez was not among prisoners or remains returned to U.S. custody after the war, and the exact circumstances of his loss were unknown until 2018, officials said.

On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, North Korea turned over 55 boxes of remains of American service members killed during the Korean War, officials said.

Some of the returned remains were recovered from an area where Ramirez’s unit had fought the Chinese Communist Forces on the eastern side of the Chosin Reservoir, according to records.

The remains arrived on Aug. 1, 2018, to a specialized unit of the Defense Department in Hawaii, and scientists using DNA previously provided by family members identified Ramirez in September 2019 from among these remains, officials said.

Armando Rubalcaba, 70, an Air Force veteran who served in the Vietnam War, is Ramirez’s nephew. He became emotional when aircraft flew a missing man formation over the cemetery. “I still remember the day I saw my Nana Angelita, Arthur’s mother, crying. I was about 4 and too young to understand, but in time I learned the reason why. Nana had just received notification from the Department of the Army that Arthur was classified MIA in 1950 and was presumed killed in action.”