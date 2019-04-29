If you go

University of Arizona Arthritis Center Bear Down Luncheon sponsored by Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment.

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 8.

Where: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 6360 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $100 per person ($56 is tax-deductible); $550 for a table of six; sponsorship opportunities are also available. Registration deadline is Friday, May 3.

The luncheon will feature an opportunity to meet guest speakers UA athletic director Dave Heeke and football Coach Kevin Sumlin. All proceeds benefit the arthritis center and its research efforts to find a cure for arthritis.

For more information, or to make a donation to the center, visit arthritis.arizona.edu/ and call 626-6399 to register for the luncheon.