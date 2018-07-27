West Ajo Way between Interstate 19 and South Mission Road is currently closed in both directions due to a car crash, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
The crash also knocked down power lines, ADOT said. Close to 2,000 Tucson Electric Power customers were without power shortly before 8 a.m. this morning. Power has since been restored to the majority of customers in the area, TEP's outage map shows.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman, the vehicle struck a power pole, which caused power lines to fall into the roadway. The driver fled from the scene.
Crews are currently on scene fixing the down power lines, but drivers should avoid the area.
Update: SR 86 is closed between I-19 and Mission Road. https://t.co/kkDCXN6JaD— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 27, 2018