A single-vehicle car crash shut down West Ajo Way between Interstate 19 and South Mission Road for several hours on Friday.
The crash also knocked down power lines, Arizona Department of Transportation said. Close to 2,000 Tucson Electric Power customers were without power shortly before 8 a.m. this morning. Power has since been restored to the majority of customers in the area, TEP's outage map shows.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman, the vehicle struck a power pole, which caused power lines to fall into the roadway. The driver fled from the scene.
The roadway reopened at 4:45 p.m., Dugan said in a tweet
