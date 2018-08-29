If you're headed to Phoenix, you may want to find an alternate route.
Westbound Interstate 10 is currently closed south of Chandler, near Wild Horse Pass, following a fatal crash, officials say.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety on Twitter, the crash resulted in two fatalities and multiple injuries.
The closure is expected to last several hours. Eastbound traffic is also slow, the Arizona Department of Transportation says. The area should be avoided.
The investigation of this collision will take quite a while. Plan accordingly if you are traveling. https://t.co/Dfu9bxJWld— Quentin Mehr, PIO (@dps_pio_mehr) August 29, 2018